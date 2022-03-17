West Newton oil: Rathlin Energy's revised plans approved
Revised plans to expand an oil and gas drilling site in East Yorkshire have been approved.
Rathlin Energy had wanted to add six more wells to its site near West Newton in East Yorkshire, but its application was turned down in September last year.
However, East Riding councillors have now voted in favour of a smaller proposal, with only four oil wells.
The move was met with opposition from other local councillors who urged the authority to reconsider.
The initial proposal had been recommended for approval, but was refused after more than 1,000 people objected, citing the impact on the environment and an increase in the number of lorries travelling on country lanes.
Officials said while they were aware there was still strong opposition to the development, Rathlin Energy had listened to residents and addressed their concerns.
There would be a limit on the number of HGVs travelling to and from the site and more than 5,000 trees would be planted as screening, the meeting was told.
Additional passing places would also be built on nearby roads.
"Do we want it? No. Do we need it? Yes," one councillor told the meeting.
Rathlin Energy's director John Hodgins said the East Riding would see a number of significant next-generation energy projects in the coming years, and this development was "both compatible and a necessary part of the government's transition to net-zero".
He said it would also contribute to reducing reliance on imports.
Campaign group Fossil Free East Yorkshire said the firm had already explored in East Yorkshire for 10 years but had not yet supplied any oil or gas.
It said drilling and testing would take years before any oil was produced, if ever, and any gas was likely to be "burnt off" on site, meaning it was wasted.
Spokesman Richard Howarth said: "Our government and councils have a duty to act now to protect us, and today they failed.
"They sided with the oil company, and poured oil on the fires of climate change."
However, Mr Howarth said the group would "continue to fight in any way we can".
