Ukraine refugees: Standing ovation as woman speaks of war 'agony'
- Published
A Ukrainian refugee has told councillors a part of her "dies in agony" everyday as she watches horrors unfolding in her home country.
Anastaysia Manina fled Ukraine with her five-year-old daughter following the Russian invasion to seek safety with her mother who lives in Hull.
On Thursday she received a standing ovation as she made an emotional speech at a Hull City Council meeting.
She told councillors: "My heart is breaking every day."
Ms Manina and her daughter left Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine on 24 February after waking up to the sounds of shelling as Russia launched an offensive against her country.
'Left behind whole life'
She reached the UK on 2 March where she was reunited with her Ukrainian-born mother, who has lived in Hull for the past three years.
Speaking at the meeting, the 38-year-old said she had only recently moved into her new apartment in Kharkiv before being forced to leave behind her "whole life".
"Every minute a part of me dies in agony while seeing and hearing the devastation that my motherland is going through," she told councillors
"Now I ask you a favour please - look at me.
"I impersonate a young, pretty and intelligent country in the middle of Europe.
"Ukrainian people are extremely brave. They are well-educated, they fight furiously for their independence and they will proceed in fighting whatever it takes."
She said her country, its armed forces and people were "furiously protecting our European countries and their peaceful life".
Afterwards, Ms Manina broke down in tears and was met with a standing ovation from councillors who praised her bravery for speaking.
The meeting was told the city had already pulled together to help those affected by the war including several lorry loads of aid being sent to Poland.
Backing a motion urging the council to support Ukrainian residents, councillor Mike Ross said: "There have been numerous speakers in the chamber of the years. I can think of none that have had the power of that one today."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.