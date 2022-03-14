Johnny Whiteley: Hundreds attend Hull memorial for rugby legend
Hundreds of fans and players have attended a memorial service celebrating the life of a rugby league legend.
Johnny Whiteley, who died in February aged 91, played for Hull FC and later went into coaching the sport, including at city rivals Hull KR.
About 600 people were expected at the event at Hull's MKM Stadium before a private family funeral was held.
Mr Whiteley's coffin was placed on a plinth on the side of the pitch in front of the tunnel in the West Stand.
Hull FC's club chaplain, the Reverend Tony Cotson, led the service and paid respects to the rugby league great before describing his early life and upbringing.
Among the readers at the service was Keith Tindall, chair of the Hull FC Ex-Players Association, who described Mr Whiteley as "a true icon, a legend of our game, an inspirational leader".
Mr Tindall added that it was a "great honour" to pay tribute to Mr Whiteley, who he described as "the greatest player ever to come out of the city of Hull".
Meanwhile, Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell said Mr Whiteley "remained a leader to the end".
"I think we all thought he would go on forever, but no-one can. A bit of our tradition - our history, our heritage - has died with Johnny," he said.
"You, Johnny, will be missed greatly, but your legacy will live on."
During his long playing career at Hull, Mr Whiteley scored 156 tries in 417 games.
The former Great Britain player was part of a series of Test wins over Australia with the Lions as both player and coach and he was part of three World Cup squads between 1954 and 1960.
He also won the championship and played in Challenge Cup finals with Hull and coached both Hull FC and Hull KR.
He was rewarded with an MBE in 2005 for his services to rugby league.
Also speaking at Monday's memorial service, rugby league historian Tony Collins described Mr Whiteley as a rugby "giant".
"All of us here today stand in his debt for his friendship, for the example he set on and off the field, and for the magic he brought to our sport.
"You were, and will remain forever, a giant of this club, a giant of this city and a giant of this sport," Mr Collins said.
Tributes to Mr Whiteley were also paid by two students from Boulevard Academy, the school based on the site of Hull FC's former ground which also has a house named after the rugby league star.
