Darron Bower death: Two Withernsea men charged with murder
- Published
Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering a man who died following a fight at an East Yorkshire pub.
Darron Bower died after the incident at the Pier Hotel on Seaside Road in Withernsea at 23:30 GMT on Friday, Humberside Police said.
Darren Moverley, 44, and Dean Kilkenny, 46, both of Hubert Street, Withernsea, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court.
Neither man entered a plea and both were remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said Mr Bower's family were being supported by specially-trained officers.
Police said lots of people were in the area when the incident happened and urged anyone with information to contact them.
