Scunthorpe animal artist fundraising for Ukrainian pets
An animal artist hopes to raise £10,000 in an online art auction to support animal charities helping to care for the pets of Ukrainian refugees.
Lisa Watkins, from Scunthorpe, said she had received 160 donations of artworks for the auction on her Facebook page.
The money raised will go to two animal charities based in Romania.
She said she felt she had to do something after seeing images of people fleeing Ukraine, many of them carrying dogs and cats.
"We are not just helping the animals, we are helping the people and the animals are part of their family," Ms Watkins said.
"I've seen one person carry their German shepherd dog, the family had taken turns to carry it, because it was the last part of their father.
"It was the last part of those memories, they carried it to the border because they couldn't lose a member of the family."
Pets arriving need the essentials, such as food and water, she said.
Charities are also assisting with onward paperwork, vet checks, vaccinations and providing homes if dogs or cat have to be abandoned temporarily while their owners go into a refuge.
The charities Ms Watkins is supporting are One Dog at a Time Rescue UK and Sava's Safe Haven, both based about 40 miles (60km) from the Romania/Ukraine border.
"They are charities I've worked with, adopted from and supported for many years," she said.
Alexandra Sava, from Sava's Safe Haven, said she was travelling to the border every day to help.
"There are so many people from Ukraine that are travelling with their animals needing help with shelter, food, transport crates and vitamins."
