Hull woman in £7.3m negligence claim given suspended jail term
- Published
A woman who launched a £7.3m medical negligence claim has been given a suspended jail sentence after it was found she made "false statements".
Natasha Colley, 38, from Hull, made the claim on behalf of her daughter around the use of her wheelchair.
A High Court judge found she had not told the truth and had exaggerated the claim, with videos showing her daughter dancing in stage shows.
Colley was given a six-month jail term suspended for two years.
Mr Justice Bourne ruled that she was in contempt of court at a hearing in London on Friday.
The court heard Colley had begun legal action against Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust before her daughter turned 18.
She argued that Megan had been left disabled because of failings by doctors after she was born with displaced hips.
Trust bosses admitted a breach of duty but valued the claim at about £65,000, the court heard.
The trust produced footage showing Megan dancing in stage shows and the claim was reduced from £7.3m to £5.4m.
'Disastrous decision'
Lawyers acting on behalf of the NHS trust argued that about £1.4m, of the £5.4m claim, was "supported" by "dishonesty".
Megan subsequently discontinued the litigation after turning 18.
Colley denied deception and only avoided immediate custody "by a narrow margin", Mr Justice Bourne said.
"Mrs Colley made the disastrous decision to try to help Megan by exaggerating her claim," he said.
The judge said there was reason to believe that she had learned her lesson.
He heard that Mrs Colley had other children and said all of the family would have been harmed if she was jailed.
