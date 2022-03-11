Barmston villagers come together to stop All Saints Church closure
A community has come together to keep a church open after a tweet showing empty seats went viral.
On 16 January, nobody took part in communion at All Saints Church in Barmston, near Bridlington.
Dwindling numbers led to the Reverend Richard Townend considering the future of the 900-year-old village church.
Parishioners have since set up a rota system so there is always a congregation at Sunday services, with a 'Bums on Pews' campaign being launched.
A photo showing the empty church went viral when it was tweeted in January.
Mr Townend said one person did turn up to the service, but did not want to take part on their own.
A sad start to the day...the table was set, but nobody turned up for the service at the village church in our benefice. We are actually meeting as a PCC tomorrow to discuss its future. pic.twitter.com/5oKvxij7MW— OurCofELike (@OurCofELike) January 16, 2022
When residents heard of the possibility of All Saints closing a campaign was launched and villagers, even those who are not religious, have been attending Sunday services to keep the church open.
Parishioners Joan Barnby and Margaret Marshall help clean and maintain the church, but admit it needs new blood.
Ms Barnby has lived in the village for most of her life and was married at All Saints, said she hoped people would give it a try.
"It's such a beautiful building and we do try really hard to keep it as it should be kept," she said.
Mr Townend appealed for people, religious or not, to use the church to keep it at the heart of the village.
"It's amazing that this church has been here for 900 years and we want this church to be here and functioning in this community for many, many more years to come," he added.
He said people would be welcomed "with open arms".
