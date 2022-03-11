Man dies after car overturns in Scunthorpe roundabout crash
- Published
A driver in his 70s died when his car overturned after crashing into railings at a roundabout.
The man's gold Vauxhall Corsa struck the barriers around the Berkeley roundabout in Scunthorpe at 11:30 GMT on Thursday.
A passenger in the car escaped unhurt, Humberside Police said.
The force said relatives of the man, from East Yorkshire, had been made aware. It appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.