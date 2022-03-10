Arrest warrant for driver accused of reversing into horse in Hull
- Published
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of reversing a car into a horse in Hull after he failed to turn up for a court hearing on Thursday.
Christoforos Dedes, 27, was due before Hull magistrates charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Mr Dedes, of Elloughton Grove, Hull, did not attend and a warrant was issued, a court official said.
Footage of a vehicle reversing into a horse and cart on Greenwood Avenue appeared on social media in December.
Humberside Police said a crash was reported between "a car and a horse rider and her horse" on Greenwood Avenue, in Hull, at about 10:45 GMT on 1 December 2021.
Both the horse and the rider suffered minor injuries, the force said.
The charges
- Drive a motor vehicle dangerously;
- Common assault;
- Cause unnecessary suffering to a horse by reversing directly into the protected animal causing it to bolt and sustain injury.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.