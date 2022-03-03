Johnny Whiteley: Funeral plans for rugby league great announced
The funeral of Hull FC rugby legend Johnny Whiteley MBE will include a public memorial service at the club's stadium, it has been announced.
Whiteley, who died aged 91 last month, played for Hull, who he also went on to coach as well as city rivals Hull KR.
A cortege will pass through the west of the city before the public memorial service at the MKM stadium on 14 March, Hull FC said.
The service will be followed by a private cremation.
Hull FC's club chaplain Rev. Tony Cotson is to lead the memorial service, which will start at 12:45 GMT inside the stadium in front of the West Stand, the club said.
"Johnny's remarkable life will be reflected in pictures, video and with tributes from representatives of Hull FC, Hull KR, West Hull ARLFC and the local community," said a club spokesperson.
Players past and present are expected to attend the service, which will include a tribute from students of Boulevard Academy, the school based on the site of Hull FC's former ground which also has a house named after Whiteley.
During his long playing career at Hull, Whiteley scored 156 tries in 417 games.
The former Great Britain player was part of Test series wins over Australia with the Lions as both player and coach, and was part of three World Cup squads between 1954 and 1960.
He also won the championship and played in Challenge Cup finals with Hull and coached both Hull FC and Hull KR.
His services to rugby league were rewarded with an MBE in 2005.
