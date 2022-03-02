Hull arrests after cocaine worth £50k found in raids
Cocaine worth an estimated £50,000 was seized by officers in a series of raids in Hull.
Humberside Police said the drugs were found during searches on Heatherwood Court, Curlew Close and Sheldon Close in the city.
Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug after the Tuesday raids.
One of the men remains in custody, said a police spokesperson.
