Former Grimsby PC Kate Elston appears in court
- Published
A former police constable accused of passing information to two members of the public has appeared in court on a misconduct charge.
Kate Elston was a PC with Humberside Police based in Grimsby when the alleged offence took place between February 2019 and September 2020.
She was charged with misconduct in public office last month.
Ms Elston appeared before Leeds magistrates and her case will next be heard at Leeds Crown Court on 29 March.
She was released on unconditional bail.
The investigation was carried out by Humberside Police under the guidance of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined Ms Elston should be charged.
She is alleged to have passed information and intelligence from a police briefing during the course of her duties.
