Boundary Commission review: Cleethorpes shuns Grimsby merger
Plans to bring the seaside town of Cleethorpes under the same MP as its neighbour Grimsby have met a frosty reception from the resort's residents.
Under Boundary Commission proposals out to consultation a new Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes seat would be created.
But responding to the consultation, one resident said a merger would be a "disaster" and the towns had "very different needs and issues".
"Cleethorpes is and always should be an independent entity," another argued.
The goal of the commission's plan is to rebalance constituencies so each has roughly 74,000 electors, ensuring votes have equal weight. Great Grimsby is currently significantly smaller than this.
Under the proposals, the villages of Scartho, Humberston and New Waltham would be grouped with Immingham, Barton and Brigg into a South Humber constituency.
At the last election, Grimsby elected its first Conservative MP in 74 years, while the Conservatives have held Cleethorpes since 2010.
The proposed merger of the two seats has proved highly controversial during the consultation, and the overwhelming majority of responses have been negative, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
One resident commented: "I don't want to be under Grimsby. I think Cleethorpes should be kept separate as I think we will be forgotten and Grimsby will have all the money and upkeep while Cleethorpes will be left to rot."
Another said: "Cleethorpes is a town in its own right, not an appendage to Grimsby, and should therefore be treated as such in any boundary considerations."
'Absolutely against'
Other respondents argued it was important the resort kept its independence.
"I am absolutely against combining Grimsby and Cleethorpes. Grimsby has had a far too big say in Cleethorpes politics for years. The council is already combined - we must have our independent MP," one comment said.
Meanwhile, some saw a political motive in the shake-up of the boundary lines.
"Parts of the generally Conservative Cleethorpes have been added into the Great Grimsby constituency in an obvious attempt to bolster the number of Conservative voters in the historically Labour-voting Grimsby," a resident said.
Several suggested Grimsby could instead be merged with other areas of North East Lincolnshire, such as Immingham, as they had more in common.
"This is due to Grimsby, Immingham and the other South Humber ports being focused on industry including fishing, car transportation, renewables and food manufacturing," one resident suggested.
Cleethorpes Conservative MP Martin Vickers backed the Boundary Commission's proposals, saying they "deal with local sensitivities as best as possible within the guidelines by which they are governed".
The second round of consultations runs until 4 April.
