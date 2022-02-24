Convicted killer William Kerr robbed elderly man while out on licence
A convicted murderer who subjected a robbery victim to a "terrifying ordeal" while he was wanted for recall to prison has been jailed.
William Kerr, 60, of Trinity Road, Bridlington, confronted an elderly man in his own home on 23 June 2021, at one point holding a knife to his throat.
At the time, Kerr was being sought by police for breaching the terms of his life licence.
He has been convicted of robbery and jailed for 14 years and four months.
Kerr had first approached his victim asking for food, but he turned threatening and held a knife to the man's throat demanding money, Hull Crown Court was told.
Kerr was taken to his victim's safe and he stole a number of items, including the wedding ring of the man's late wife.
Trainee Det Con Caitlin Wright, from Humberside Police, said: "That a man was subjected to such a terrifying ordeal when he was trying to be kind in offering to feed Kerr is disgusting."
After stealing from his victim, Kerr left the man on his knees with his hands tied, but he managed to call police.
'Dangerous man'
Det Con Wright said the man had been left fearing for his life.
"He would frequently have flashbacks of this dangerous man coming back into his property and genuinely thought he was going to die," she said.
Kerr had been convicted in 1998 of the murder of Maureen Comfort in Leeds. She was last seen in December 1995 and her body was found in January 1996.
Kerr was released on licence in August 2020, but at the time of the robbery his licence had been revoked due to his behaviour and he was being sought by police.
