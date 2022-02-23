BBC News

Former Goole PCSO accused of abusing job for sexual purposes

Published
Image source, Geograph/Trevor Littlewood
Image caption,
Simon Smith, who was based in Goole, is due to appear before Hull Magistrates' court on Thursday.

A former PCSO has been charged following an investigation into claims he abused his position for sexual purposes.

Simon Smith, 48, was charged after an inquiry by Humberside Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Mr Smith, who was based in Goole, faces three counts of misconduct in a public office and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

