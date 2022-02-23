Former Goole PCSO accused of abusing job for sexual purposes
A former PCSO has been charged following an investigation into claims he abused his position for sexual purposes.
Simon Smith, 48, was charged after an inquiry by Humberside Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Mr Smith, who was based in Goole, faces three counts of misconduct in a public office and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He is due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
