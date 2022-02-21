Doctor's surgery closes list due to GP shortage
- Published
A doctor's surgery has said it will not take on new patients for at least six months due to a shortage of GPs.
The Montague Medical Centre in Goole, East Yorkshire, serves 8,000 patients and at the end of March it will have only one doctor
The clinic said the decision would ensure it could provide stability to patients and staff.
The East Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said it was actively trying to recruit GPs.
In a statement, the medical centre said: "With a current registered population of over 8000 patients, it is paramount that we provide stability to our existing patients and our staff during this challenging time as we work very hard behind the scenes to continue to provide a safe and successful service."
It said it had found it "very challenging" to recruit GPs to the area and said the past two years had seen staff face a great deal of pressure.
"Our staff have been amazingly resilient, but are becoming increasingly stretched and tired since working to deliver the hugely successful COVID vaccination programme on top of their routine work helping our patients stay well."
Dr Anne Jeffreys, clinical chairperson at East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said the shortage of GPs was a national issue and not unique to Goole.
"As a clinical commissioning group, we are working closely with Montague Medical Practice and other GP practices in our area to do everything we can to attract more trained staff to the East Riding area."
The Royal College of General Practitioners said there were recruitment issues especially in coastal areas and areas of deprivation.
Professor Mike Holmes said the country needed more doctors and that many UK graduates were not choosing a career in general practice.
"There are more jobs than people and people are attracted to the big cities," he said.
Montague Medical Centre said the closure of the list, which would be reviewed in June, would allow staff a chance "to draw breath".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.