Grimsby poultry farm bird flu outbreak leads to cull
A new suspected outbreak of highly-contagious bird flu at a poultry farm has been reported.
All birds at the site, near Grimsby, are to be culled to prevent the spread of the virus.
The H5N1 virus, more commonly known as bird flu, rarely passes to humans but can be dangerous if it does so.
The UK Health Security Agency said it was primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public was very low.
There have been 78 bird flu outbreaks in England recently.
The virus was first confirmed in Lincolnshire on 11 December, currently outbreaks in the county are concentrated around Louth, North Somercotes and East Lindsey.
Arrangements have been put in place to stop poultry or eggs from leaving the Grimsby farm, said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs.
The Food Standards Agency has said avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.
A reminder has also been issued not to touch any dead or sick birds, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
