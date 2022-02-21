Covid: Hull hospital visit rules eased as infection rates fall
- Published
Hospital visiting restrictions put in place in Hull to combat the spread of Covid-19 have been eased.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals (HUTH) NHS Trust banned all visits to adult wards in December.
However, from Monday, one realtive or friend will be allowed to visit a patient in most parts of Hull Royal Infirmary or Castle Hill Hospital.
The Trust said it was lifting restrictions as infection rates have begun to fall.
Under the new rules visitors will have to pre-book a one-hour slot and carry out a lateral flow test in order for them to be admitted.
The visitor "must be the same person for the duration of the patient's stay" and wear a face mask while on the sites, HUTH said.
However, restrictions remain for children's wards, intensive care units and maternity services, as well as oncology wards in the Queen's Centre and in some surgical wards.
Rules remain unchanged for those needing medical attention at the emergency department, they have to attend on their own.
Patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 are not allowed visitors "unless in exceptional circumstances".
Chief Nurse Beverley Geary said the number of people infected with Covid-19 continued to fall.
"Our visiting policy has been kept under constant review because we know how hard it is for families not to see their loved ones while they're in hospital," she said.
"We're now seeing fewer people admitted to our hospitals with the virus and the community infection rates in Hull and the East Riding are falling so we feel it is safer to allow visiting once again."
