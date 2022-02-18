Storm Eunice: Humber Bridge to completely close due to high winds
The Humber Bridge is to be completely closed for only the fourth time in its 40-year history.
The bridge authorities said due to the high winds, the suspension bridge would close at 13:30 GMT and could remain shut for several hours.
Weather warnings for high winds are in place for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire due to Storm Eunice.
People have been urged to stay at home and the emergency services have warned of disruption to transport.
In a tweet, bridge officials said: "Due to very high winds forecast today, the Humber Bridge is to close to all traffic from 1:30pm."
The closure applied to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians and people were advised to avoid the area, they added.
An amber "be prepared" warning for wind covers Lincolnshire until 21:00 with gusts of up to 80mph expected.
Meanwhile, a yellow "be aware" warning is in place for East Yorkshire until 18:00, advising of gusts up to 70mph.
The warnings have prompted train operators, including Northern, LNER and East Midlands Railway, to advise passengers against travelling.
Bus companies have also warned of disruption to their services.
Brylaine Travel, which runs services on rural routes in Lincolnshire, said it had taken the decision to cancel all its services.
Lincolnshire Police said it had added more staff to its force control room to cope with any increase in demand.
Mike Modder-Fitch, from G4S, whose staff work as call-handlers in the control room, said: "When we see events like this, we can see demand go up as much as 10 or 15% depending on the severity of the wind conditions.
"We'd advise people to call us through 101 if there are roads blocked. Obviously in an emergency if anyone is in danger then give us a call on the emergency 999 line."
Lincolnshire County Council's highways team had also brought in more staff, according to highways manager Richard Fenwick.
He said: "We've got extra emergency gangs, extra tree surgeons available and we've also got extra drainage gangs and gangs that can deliver sandbags if there are any flooding instances where there are risks to life or internal property."
