Hull Calvert Lane widening to end years of congestion, council says
- Published
A main road dogged for years by traffic congestion is to be widened in a £2m plan.
Drivers are thought to use Calvert Lane, in Hull, as a cut-through between Anlaby Road and Spring Bank West - two major routes into the city.
Residents and councillors said they had been complaining about regular traffic build-up for about six years.
Councillor Maria Coward called on local people to be involved in developing the plans.
Hull City Council's ruling Labour group has earmarked £2m for improvements in its budget proposals, with the work expected to be spread over four years.
Boothferry ward member Ms Coward told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she and fellow Liberal Democrat colleagues had been pushing for improvements for six years.
"We kept the pressure on, now we have succeeded," she said.
"We've listened to residents' concerns on this huge issue and we really hope that this new funding will improve Calvert Lane.
"Any process needs to fully involve residents who have struggled with congestion for years in the process."
A council spokesperson said Calvert Lane had been identified "as needing significant investment to improve traffic flows and safety".
"With the allocation of funds the council will seek the relevant permissions to develop the scheme and consult," they added.
