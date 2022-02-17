Shane Jessop: Hull child rapist jailed for nine years
A "perverted predator" has been jailed for nine years for the rape and sexual assault of a child.
Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday.
The court had heard how Jessop took advantage of his child victim, preying on a vulnerable nature for his own sexual gain.
PC Rebecca Booth said the victim's bravery had "been phenomenal".
Before his first appearance the court heard Jessop, 49, encouraged someone to offer money to the victim to withdraw their evidence.
PC Rebecca Booth, who led the Humberside Police investigation, said after the sentencing: "Despite being a child" the victim's "sheer bravery in coming forward" had been key for the case.
