Anthony Walgate: Mum of murdered Hull man's fears over Met Police failings
The mother of murderer Stephen Port's first victim has said she fears history could repeat itself due to the "shambles" in the Metropolitan Police.
Anthony Walgate, 23, who left Hull to study fashion in London, was fatally drugged in the murderer's flat in June 2014 after they had met online.
His mother Sarah Sak had to push police to investigate after they refused to treat his death as suspicious.
Three more young men were killed before the deaths were finally linked.
In 2016, Port was jailed at the Old Bailey for a whole-life term.
An inquest jury concluded in December 2021 that a string of failings by police probably contributed to three of the men's deaths.
The case was one of a series of scandals that led to the resignation last week of Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.
Ms Sak, who has written a book about her fight for justice, told the Press Association that it was "about time" Dame Cressida had stepped down.
"At the moment, I think history could repeat itself because the Metropolitan Police is a shambles," she said.
"And it's such a shame for the dedicated professional officers that work for them.
"It must be soul-destroying to try and go in and do a fantastic job every day and put your heart and soul into it and you've got all these other officers - they must know some of them - that could not care less."
Ms Sak added: "Get rid of the rubbish officers - the bigoted, the homophobic officers in the Met - and just let the good ones get on with it."
'No place for prejudice'
Responding, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement that the force recognised there was "a need for real change in the organisation".
They added: "In an organisation of over 44,000 people, there will be a small number with attitudes and beliefs that are not welcome in the Met. We will challenge, educate and discipline as appropriate.
"We're working hard to develop our network of LGBT+ police advisers to support communities.
"There is no place for discrimination or prejudice in the Met. Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any type of hate or disrespect, will not be tolerated."
"We know there is more to do," the spokesperson said.
Ms Sak said writing her book had allowed her to "get all my anger down on the page".
"When all the media hype has gone down, I just don't want this story to be forgotten," she added.
"I didn't want Anthony to be forgotten. It's being sold all over the world, so he will do what he always wanted to do - be famous."
