Paul Johnson: Hull midwife who took C-section photos struck off
- Published
A senior midwife who was found to have bullied colleagues and taken photos of two women without their consent during Caesarean sections has been struck off.
Paul Johnson, 56, who worked at Hull Royal Infirmary's Women and Children's Hospital, was suspended in late 2020.
In total, 29 charges were proven at a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) misconduct hearing and he was found to have committed serious misconduct.
The panel heard women "must be able to trust midwives with their lives".
Multiple charges of behaving in an "intimidating, bullying or unsupportive manner" towards colleagues were among those the hearing had found to be proven.
The hearing previously heard Mr Johnson took the photos of the women having C-sections at the hospital and sent them to a colleague with whom he was in a relationship.
The colleague was also sent a video of him performing a sex act in a hospital toilet while on duty, with Mr Johnson also gaining the ward nickname of the "Scarlet Pimpernel" due to repeated instances of him disappearing while on shift.
Derek McFaul, NMC panel chair, told the hearing that "midwives must be honest, open and act with integrity".
"The panel considered that a member of the public would be shocked to hear of an experienced midwife, in a managerial position, having demonstrated such a prolonged period of serious misconduct of the kind identified," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.