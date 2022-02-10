Hull Springtime Awakening event announced for city centre
- Published
A festival celebrating a return from the pandemic back to "more normal times" will take place next month.
The Awakening - run by the organisers of Hull's Freedom Festival - will be themed around the move from winter into spring.
They said a giant illuminated puppet parade would be among the free events designed to "welcome everyone to join us back on the streets of Hull".
All will be held in the city centre over the evenings of 18 and 19 March.
Attendees will be encouraged to wear paper masks, which can be made at dedicated workshops, to the events across Hull's Old Town.
The Ferens Art Gallery will remain open into the evening, and a fire trail has been planned for Queen's Gardens.
Borealis, an outdoor lightshow which imitates the appearance of the Northern Lights, will be staged in the Rose Bowl.
Freedom Festival Arts Trust director Mikey Martins said: "We can't wait to welcome thousands of people back to the streets of the city centre to celebrate as we leave the pandemic behind and mark the movement from winter into spring."
Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council, said: "This is an exciting programme of outdoor installations, with light, fire and music to celebrate the change of seasons and our city's fascinating maritime heritage, folklore and mythology."
The full programme and event details for both nights has been published online.
Hull City Council has received more than £500,000 of funding for the project from the government's Welcome Back Fund.
Money has also come from the Global Streets Network, a national programme run by the Arts Council that encourages art in areas of the country they say are under-served.
