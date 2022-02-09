Paul Johnson: Charges proven against 'bullying' Hull midwife
A misconduct hearing has proven 29 charges against a senior midwife who took photos of two women without their consent during Caesarean sections.
Paul Johnson, who worked at Hull Royal Infirmary's Women and Children's Hospital, was suspended in late 2020.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing was told he acted in a bullying manner and filmed himself carrying out a sex act in a hospital toilet.
A fitness to practise committee will now decide if he committed misconduct.
The hearing on Wednesday heard that three out of 100 sub-charges were not proven, with Mr Johnson given an opportunity to make submissions on Thursday morning.
Mr Johnson, who has not been present or represented during the hearing, worked for Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust since 2002 and delivered hundreds of babies in the city.
The hearing previously heard he took the photos of the women having C-sections at the hospital and sent them to a colleague he was in a relationship with.
Giving evidence as a witness, the colleague previously told the hearing she was "completely and utterly shocked" when she received the photos.
"As a woman and a mother I put myself in that position, I thought if that was me and I found out about it I'd be horrified," she said.
The colleague was also sent a video of him performing a sex act in a hospital toilet whilst on duty.
The panel also heard Mr Johnson had been dubbed the "Scarlet Pimpernel" due to repeated instances of him disappearing while on shift, including a visit to a nearby sex shop.
Opening the case, Raj Joshi said Mr Johnson was in a senior managerial position and "had a habit of confronting peers in an aggressive or bullying manner".
The hearing continues.
