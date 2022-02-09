Harry Potter: Illuminated 15ft wands tour to start in Hull
The centre of Hull is to be illuminated by nine giant wands based on devices used in the Harry Potter film franchise.
The 15ft (4.6m) spellcasting sticks will create a lightshow in time to music from the movies in the city's Queen Victoria Square.
Warner Bros said Hull was chosen to start the four-location tour after winning a public poll.
The illuminated wands will be in the city between 2 and 8 March
The statues are based on wands belonging to characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and come from The World of Harry Potter in Hertfordshire.
As well as Hull, the wands, promoting the April release of the new spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie, will also visit Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Reading.
Polly Cochrane, country manager WarnerMedia UK & Ireland, said: "We are delighted that this stunning installation will be touring for the first time next month and the magic will be shared with even more fans."
They wands were first shown in London's Leicester Square in October to mark the 20th anniversary of the film of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.
