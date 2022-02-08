Spurn Point: Seal pup mauled by dogs released into sea
A seal pup mauled by a dog at a beauty spot has been returned to the sea after rescuers nursed him back to health.
Grey seal Puck was found "bloody and distressed", with 24 puncture wounds, at Spurn Point on 23 January.
However, Beth Clyne, of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), said Puck had "recovered brilliantly from his injuries".
Ms Clyne, 23, was the one who released him back into the Humber Estuary on 23 January.
"Emotions were running high as I got the amazing opportunity to open his cage and set him free.
"Incredible to watch him bound back to the sea after going through such a rough time", she said in a tweet.
Ms Clyne added that the release was the first of its kind she had participated in.
Emily Mayman, of BDMLR, said: "He was released in a quiet area away from the public and after one look back at us, he went happily in to the sea and was photographed swimming around before disappearing."
Puck was found "stressed" and had to be sedated after rescuers transported him for urgent treatment last month, Ms Mayman said.
At the time, staff at Spurn Bird Observatory urged dog owners to keep their pets "on a lead at all times and encourage others to do the same" when visiting the area.
