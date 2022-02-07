Angry Ulceby residents say HGVs are plaguing village
- Published
People living in a rural Lincolnshire village say their lives are being put at risk by hundreds of passing lorries.
Up to 400 HGVs travel daily through the main street of Ulceby, which is near the port of Immingham, the Ulceby Road Safety Group said.
Resident Stuart Smith said parents no longer allow children to walk on the path because lorries "get too close".
North Lincolnshire Council said it was due to announce a solution.
Mr Smith, a member of the safety group, said: "People's lives, especially the kids, are being put at risk.
"The play area is not utilised enough because parents will not let their kids walk up the road because of the traffic situation.
"The trucks go past them and the draught from the [lorries can pull them over. It's unbelievable."
He said he bought a device to measure traffic flow in the village which backed up the 400-per-day figure.
A statement from the council said: "Economic development and growth across all our wonderful towns and villages in North Lincolnshire is hugely positive and ensures people have access to better jobs and more opportunities.
"Sometimes this development has an unintended impact upon settlements which have, in some cases, been around for hundreds of years. A balance must be struck so development is sympathetic to local communities.
"In the case of Ulceby we have a constructive solution we can announce soon which should improve the situation."
Mr Smith said he believed the traffic would get worse when a new £100m planned freight terminal opens in Immingham.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.