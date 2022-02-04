Man jailed over indecent images of children
A man who downloaded and shared more than 5,000 indecent photos of children, including some extreme pornographic images, has been jailed for two years.
Matthew Maw, 33, admitted seven offences of making and distributing those indecent images between September 2014 and January 2021 in Scunthorpe.
But he denied having a sexual interest in children, Grimsby Crown Court heard.
Judge Peter Kelson QC was told police only managed to analyse 38% of almost 500,000 files contained on a device.
Some of the images showed sexual abuse of babies and toddlers, which were uploaded to a social media account.
'Disgusting trade'
Maw's defence barrister, Jasmine Lee, said her client's offending began when he was sent a link after his marriage had ended and he became depressed, living in a van in lay-bys.
"He accepts he needs to speak to someone about it. He's hit rock bottom and wants to improve," Ms Lee told the court.
"He's terrified and in tears and doesn't want to be here again."
Sentencing Maw, Judge Kelson told him: "You seem to have lost sight of the fact this is not a victimless crime...These children are victims of rape and abuse.
"You wholeheartedly threw yourself into this disgusting trade."
Maw, of no fixed abode, was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.
He had previously pleaded guilty to the charges at a magistrates hearing in January.
