George Ellis death: Uninsured driver Costel Matei sentenced
- Published
An uninsured driver who killed a motorcyclist during an attempt to escape queueing traffic has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Costel Matei, 26, was on a gridlocked road near Tickton, East Yorkshire, when he made a sudden turn into the path of RAF airman George Ellis, 27.
It later emerged that Matei also had 17 penalty points on his licence.
At Hull Crown Court, he was given a four-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.
Mr Ellis had been riding out to the Yorkshire Wolds with his dad - who shared his love of motorbikes - at the time of the crash on 24 July 2020, police said.
The pair were driving along the A1035 when Matei turned without warning straight into Mr Ellis' path.
He was knocked into the road and sustained serious head injuries. He died in hospital seven days later.
'No remorse or compassion'
Mr Ellis, from from Aldbrough, East Yorkshire, had "excelled" in the Royal Air Force since he joined in 2017.
He was described by family as "such a kind, friendly loving man, always so happy and full of life".
Following Matei's sentencing on Thursday, relatives said: "We were devastated Mr Matei had just sat in his car at the scene, leaving George to die on the roadside.
"He didn't even ring for an ambulance or the police on his mobile, and has shown no remorse or compassion in any way since.
"We still can't believe that Mr Matei was allowed to drive with 17 points on his licence."
The family thanked staff at RAF Leeming, the emergency services and also an off-duty paramedic and a nurse who ran to help Mr Ellis after the crash.
Matei, of Lambton Street, Hull, who previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, was also banned from driving for two years and received a six-month curfew and community service.
