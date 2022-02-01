Scunthorpe: Jamie Burke cleared of attempted murder of police officer
- Published
A man has been cleared of the attempted murder of a police officer in a shooting incident in Scunthorpe.
Following a trial at Hull Crown Court, Jamie Burke, 29, was found guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence during the incident in July.
Burke, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and he is due to be sentenced on 14 March.
The court heard that PC Zak Meadows was on plain-clothes patrol in an unmarked car in the town on 26 July 2021 when he spotted Burke in the Normanby Road area carrying a bag and acting suspiciously.
When he got out of the car Burke ran off and the officer gave chase.
Video footage from PC Meadows' body camera showed that during the pursuit, Burke produced a handgun from the bag and fired a single shot.
Firearms experts said the weapon was fully functional with five live rounds still in the chamber, the jury was told.
Speaking after the verdicts, Det Ch Insp Rhodri Troake from Humberside Police said: "Taking weapons off our streets, and arresting those who think it is acceptable to possess them, remains an absolute priority for the force.
"We will continue to take a robust approach to any reports we receive from members of the public."
