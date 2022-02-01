East Yorkshire family claims son assaulted at Bolton autism centre
Police and a professional watchdog are investigating claims a teenage patient at a mental heath unit was assaulted by staff.
Josh, 18, from East Yorkshire was sent to Bolton's Breightmet Centre after becoming increasingly violent.
His family claim he has since been punched and restrained causing bruises.
ASC Healthcare, which runs the centre, said none of the complaints they and police had so far investigated had been substantiated.
Josh was detained under the Mental Health Act at the end of 2021 and his family hoped he could be treated nearer home, but no space was available.
His mother Sara said she was worried about her son's life and said he had been assaulted four times in seven weeks at the Greater Manchester centre.
"He rang us crying he could hardly breathe," she said.
"As we were talking to him we noticed the marks around his neck. The fear in his voice, it was awful."
Describing the situation as "heartbreaking", she added: "When you watch the video of your son crying for help and being so scared knowing that at some time at that night you're going to have to put the phone down on him.
"Its awful, I fear for his life."
Greater Manchester Police said a number of its officers were investigating "multiple reports".
In a statement, ASC healthcare said it was working with outside agencies on "current complaints pending and under investigation".
"We have provided the patient with the appropriate care within our service and discussed their progress and the ongoing challenges on a regular basis with the patients commissioning group," the statement said.
"We have provided daily contact with the patient's family and have ensured they have day-to-day updates regarding the patient's progress."
ASC said they had acted "immediately" to address all concerns raised.
The statement added: "We have at all times worked in collaboration with the patient, the commissioning group and the patient's family to support a safe transition back to a suitable community service closer to their preferred area."
A spokesperson for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said: "The CQC has received complaints regarding Breightmet Centre for Autism in Manchester. We are liaising with the provider regarding the issues raised and will continue to monitor the service closely."
