Scunthorpe suspect who shot at PC 'intended to kill' officer
- Published
A man who opened fire on a police officer during a foot chase "intended to kill" him, a court has heard.
Jamie Burke, 29, is accused of attempting to murder PC Zac Meadows during a pursuit through Scunthorpe on 26 July.
Opening the prosecution case, David Gordon told Hull Crown Court it was "only by good luck rather than intention he did not".
Mr Burke, of no fixed abode denies a charge of attempted murder.
PC Meadows was on plain-clothes patrol in an unmarked car when he spotted the defendant in the Normanby Road area of the town carrying a bag and acting suspiciously.
The court heard when PC Meadows got out of the car Mr Burke ran off and the officer gave chase.
Video footage from his body camera showed Mr Burke fire a single shot, which missed the officer.
Mr Gordon said Mr Burke fired the gun "virtually point bank", adding "he gave no warning before he fired, he did not fire in the air".
He told the jury: "It is clear he intended to kill the officer and only by good luck rather than intention he did not."
In a police interview, PC Meadows said: "It just happened so quick. I was cacking myself. It looked like a fake gun but I didn't know.
"I didn't have my body armour on. I was desperate to get away. He was definitely aiming at me, meaning to go for me."
In cross examination, defence barrister Robert Stevenson asked the officer: "Do you accept the possibility that this gun was pointed to the ground when it was fired?"
PC Meadows replied: "It is possible, yes."
The court heard Mr Burke was eventually arrested in a nearby house.
Mr Gordon said the weapon was found shortly after and experts found it was fully functional with five live rounds still in the chamber.
Mr Burke, of no fixed address, also denies charges of possession of firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.
The trial continues.
