Albert Avenue Pools: Hull lido project to get extra £1.4m
An outdoor swimming pool in Hull will now be heated after an extra £1.4m was pledged to an ongoing refurbishment, the council has said.
The lido at Albert Avenue Pools will be brought up to "international standard" as part of the £10.5m revamp of the wider complex.
The pool, which opened in 1958, has been closed for more than 30 years.
Hull City Council leader Darren Hale said the extra spend would mean "the facility is the best in the region".
The changes to the revamped pool mean it will also be able to accommodate top-level kayak polo and competitive swimming.
Mr Hale said work had recently also been completed on Woodford and Ennerdale leisure centres as well as Beverley Road Baths.
He added: "We know there is a lot of anticipation from residents on the return of the facility and look forward to seeing the centre back open, along with a new state-of-the-art gym and fitness studio."
Hull's only other lido, in East Park, closed in 1988 after being used for 24 years.
Work at Albert Avenue will begin at the end of January, with the centre expected to reopen to the public in summer 2023.
