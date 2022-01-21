Joshua Hendry: 'Most wanted' drug trafficking suspect arrested in Spain
A suspected drug smuggler has been arrested a day after being named on the UK's "Most Wanted" list.
Joshua Hendry, 30, was detained in Marbella, Spain, on Thursday evening after an off-duty police officer recognised him from publicity pictures.
Mr Hendry, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was wanted by Humberside Police.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said he would appear in court in Spain to be extradited back to the UK.
Mr Hendry, who is alleged to have trafficked heroin and cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby for onward distribution, and 11 others said to be in Spain were named on the NCA's list.
Tom Dowdall, from the agency, said staff were working with UK and Spanish law enforcement to try and trace the other suspects.
He added: "Those men will know now that we're after them.
"They can live their lives anxiously looking over their shoulders and wondering if today's the day they get caught, or they can do the right thing and hand themselves in."
