Covid-19: Major incident declared across Humber region
A major incident has been declared in the Humber region amid high levels of absences among health and care staff.
The decision was made by the Humber Local Resilience Forum (LRF), which includes the NHS, councils and emergency services.
It said the move would allow different agencies "to come together" to manage the increased pressures.
Staff absences were making it "extremely difficult" to maintain services, it said.
Chair of the Humber LRF, chief fire officer Chris Blacksell, said although Covid infection rates were stabilising, the number of staff isolating, or sick, remained high.
"We have implemented a number of measures to try and alleviate some of the pressures," he said.
Home care is also affected by high staff absence rates, meaning more people are having to be temporarily admitted to care homes.
A number of homes are also having to close to admissions due to outbreaks, either of Covid or norovirus, the LRF said, with staff absence rates remaining high.
Gill Vickers, interim director of adult social services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "Across the country, the adult social care sector is under immense pressure and the picture in Hull and the East Riding is no different.
"If we can't help people... because we don't have enough care staff, or if we can't help them to be discharged from hospital, the whole system gums up."
Chris Long, chief executive of Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Unfortunately, some patients are waiting longer than we would like but NHS teams are doing everything possible to restore capacity when it is safe to do so."
Hull recorded 3,058 cases between 10 and 16 January - a fall of 1,958 compared to the previous week.
East Riding of Yorkshire recorded 3,426 in the latest figures - a fall of 2,648 over the same period.
