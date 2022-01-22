Lillian Bilocca: Plaque for woman who revolutionised safety at sea
A plaque has been unveiled for a woman who helped revolutionise safety at sea and is credited with saving many lives.
The memorial has been placed on the wall at the former home of Lillian Bilocca, in Coltman Street, Hull.
Led by Big Lil, as she was known, a group of four redoubtable women pressed for law changes after a 1968 trawler disaster.
Ian Cuthbert, who campaigned for the plaque, said: "The more recognition for these four women the better."
"It was one of the greatest acts of civil disobedience in the 20th Century. These women turned an industry on its head. and saved countless lives", he added.
Fishing was an extraordinarily tough industry at the time. It is estimated that more than 6,000 trawlermen from Hull alone perished between 1835 and 1980.
The disaster in 1968 saw 58 men perish after three Hull vessels were lost.
In the face of strong opposition Bilocca, Christine Jensen, Mary Denness and Yvonne Blenkinsop - the four women later dubbed the "headscarf revolutionaries" - are estimated to have saved thousands of lives through their safety campaign.
Bilocca gathered a 10,000-signature petition calling for reform and also lead a delegation to Parliament.
The campaign led to government intervention in safety standards in the trawling industry.
Mr Cuthbert, who is also involved in a campaign to erect a statue to the four women, said events like the unveiling were important to keep Hull's fishing and maritime history alive.
