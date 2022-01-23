Skidby Mill: Historic windmill to close for building restoration
An historic mill that is undergoing restoration is to close for work to its buildings, it has been announced.
Skidby Mill, near Skidby, East Yorkshire, is to close on Monday for a couple of weeks.
The mill's sails are already being renovated and distinctive wooden arms have already been taken down.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the closure would improve facilities for both "visitors and our staff who are based there".
A firm of professional millwrights are undertaking the work and removed the sails to prevent any damage to the Grade II* listed works.
No date has been given for completion of all the work but it is designed to help the "sustainable running" of the heritage site that was initially restored in 1974.
Unusual to most surviving mills, Skidby still has all of its original outbuildings around the courtyard, said the council.
The complex also contains a museum of rural life, garden and cafe and is owned by the council.
The mill's buildings are due to reopen on Saturday 5 February, the council said.
Skidby Mill
- 1316 first mill in Skidby
- 1764 first record of a mill on the present site
- 1821 new tower mill was built
- 1878 converted to producing animal feed
- 1954 wind power discontinued, adapted to run on electricity
- 1966 ceased to operate commercially and sold to Beverley council for £1
- 1974 restored to working order using wind power
Source: East Riding Museums
