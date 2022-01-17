Rolston rescue: Two saved from cliffs at rising tide
Two people had to be rescued after becoming trapped on unstable cliffs at rising tide in East Yorkshire.
The pair called the coastguard when they became stranded on cliffs at Rolston, between Mappleton and Hornsea, just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.
They were found in a difficult situation with waves "booming onto the cliff up to where they were perched", according to Hornsea Inshore Rescue.
The two were rescued and returned to shore on the Atlantic 75 lifeboat.
Crewman Jake Blackburn-Roberts swam through the surf to give the pair lifejackets before Coxswain Steve Hall brought the boat between waves to pick them up.
Mr Hall said: "It was fortunate the casualties had seen the notices at Hornsea warning people of the dangers and that they should call 999 and ask for the coastguard, which they did.
"The casualties were none the worse for their ordeal, other than having been very frightened."
Hornsea Inshore Rescue has urged visitors to check the tide times and be aware of coastal erosion.
