University of Hull student's union seals Wetherspoon partnership
- Published
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has gone into partnership with a students' union in the first deal of its kind at a British university.
Hull University Students' Union (HUSU) said the deal meant "students will have their very own 'Spoons' on campus".
Staff at the university's Sanctuary bar will still be employed and managed by HUSU but will be given the same training as all Wetherspoon staff.
The new deal comes into effect from 31 January, the students' union said.
Students will be able to drink unlimited coffee for 99p and get Wetherspoon-branded food, including a £3.95 breakfast.
A Wetherspoon spokesperson said the pub chain "look forward to working with them to making it a success".
Jeremy Hartley, chief finance officer at the university, said its single-site campus provided students "with study spaces, food and drink establishments, gym and sports facilities and much more".
"This announcement further enhances that student experience, providing students with a quality, affordable food and events space right on their doorstep," he added.
The first Wetherspoon's pub was opened in 1979 in London and was called Martin's Free House after the chain's boss Tim Martin, but was renamed Wetherspoon early in 1980.
The company reported a record annual loss in October after Covid lockdowns saw its pubs shut for 19 weeks.
The chain had about 42,000 mainly hourly-paid staff in September 2021.
