Keith Moore: Ex councillor sentenced for stalking escort and arson
- Published
A former East Riding councillor who became"obsessed" with an escort and set fire to her workplace has avoided jail.
Keith Moore, 75, admitted stalking the woman and setting fire to the doorway of the Hull massage parlour where she worked.
Hull Crown Court heard the former North Ward, Goole councillor became jealous of the woman meeting other clients and started threatening her.
Moore, who resigned in November, was given a 24-month suspended sentence.
The court heard the former Labour politician had been using escort services for five years before he became jealous of one woman he felt he had become close to.
An "anonymous campaign of intimidation" was launched against the victim, prosecutor Dale Brook said, with Moore having an "unhealthy" obsession.
The court heard married Moore sent the woman anonymous threats of violence and threw bottles containing liquid into the foyer of the parlour, scaring members of staff.
He threatened the woman saying she would get "a booking from hell", and told her "you won't feel it, you'll be unconscious", according to the prosecution.
Judge Sophie McKone heard the threats were "highly menacing".
The doorway of the then-closed massage parlour was torched by Moore in September, who accidentally set fire to his trainers before running away, causing £900 worth of damage, the court heard.
'Family man'
Moore also called the woman on her personal number from payphones and used a voice disguiser to deliver more threats leaving her "shaking with fear", before he was arrested.
Described as a "family man" by his defence barrister, it was argued Moore's behaviour was "totally out of character" and he had let his family down.
Moore, of Garth Lane, Goole, admitted one count of stalking and one count of arson.
He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to undertake 30 days of rehabilitation and complete 250 hours of unpaid work.
The victim was awarded £1,000 in compensation and Moore was ordered to pay for the cost of the damage caused to the door.
He resigned as a councillor in November when the allegations came to light.
