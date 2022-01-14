Hull construction firm PDR folds with 115 redundancies
A construction firm has gone into administration, with all 115 members of staff being made redundant.
PDR, based in Hessle, East Yorkshire, said a rise in material costs, effects of the pandemic and a lack of new projects had hit its turnover.
According to industry publications the company had 14 contracts worth £90m in progress.
These included the new HQ for developer Beal Homes at Hull's Bridgehead Business Park.
All trading has stopped and interested parties are being asked to bid to finish off existing projects.
Joint Administrator Phil Deyes, of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery, said: '"The company has experienced challenging market conditions including the timely delivery of a number of recent projects, resource issues within the sector - principally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - and contractual disputes with private clients including a recent significant lost adjudication.
"New work opportunities have been delayed as a result of uncertainty in the economic and political environment causing a significant fall in turnover."
Mr Deyes said a winding-up petition was served on the company on 4 January, with staff being made redundant shortly before administrators were called in.
