Stephen Bellamy death: Two men jailed over Grimsby garden fork murder
Two men who stabbed a man in the head with a garden fork in a revenge attack have been jailed for life.
Stephen Bellamy, 33, died after he was attacked by Stephen Beach, 40, and Luke Teague, 39, in Grimsby on 24 April.
The two men had stalked Mr Bellamy through the town after an earlier row before stabbing him in what the judge described as like a "scene from a horror film".
Beach was jailed for a minimum of 26 years and Teague for at least 21 years.
CCTV footage played to the court showed Beach and Teague pull up in a car before Beach jumped out carrying the fork and chased Mr Bellamy along Rutland Street.
Passing sentence Judge John Thackray QC said Teague had rammed the implement into the victim's head "with as much venom as you could muster".
Grimsby Crown Court heard the two men then got back in the car and fled the scene. Mr Bellamy died in hospital two days after the assault.
The judge described the murder as "a savage attack committed in a residential street in broad daylight in full view of members of public".
Addressing Beach he said: "You chose to seek revenge by arming yourself and recruiting Teague as your getaway drive
"It was a cowardly attack from behind while the victim was walking away."
The court was told that after the murder the pair drove to a country lane and set fire to the car, their clothing and mobile phones.
Beach then called his daughter who drove to pick them up but when her father told her about the killing she contacted the police. She later gave evidence in court, for which the judge commended her bravery.
Beach, of Ashbourne Court, Scunthorpe, and Teague, of Runswick Road, Grimsby, were both found guilty of murder after a trial.
