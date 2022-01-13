Cleethorpes goose death: Van driver fined for running down wild bird
A van driver who killed a goose after deliberately driving into a flock of birds has been fined more than £1,000.
The incident, which was filmed and shared on social media, happened at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on 24 October.
On Monday an 18-year-old man from Messingham, in North Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle to kill a wild bird and driving without due care and attention.
Humberside Police branded the incident a "cruel and selfish act".
The force had initially said it would not bring charges against the driver of the van, describing him as being "extremely remorseful".
However, following a review, the driver was charged in December.
During the hearing at Grimsby Magistrates' Court the man also admitted a charge of killing a wild bird.
He was ordered to pay fines totalling £1,085 and a victim surcharge of £100.
Insp Steve Peck said: "This was a cruel and selfish act which has understandably caused distress to the local community."
