'At least we aren't Leeds' slogan appears on Welcome to Hull signs
- Published
A "mischievous" prankster has altered a number of "Welcome to Hull" signs to poke fun at a West Yorkshire neighbour.
The council-owned signs on Bricknell Avenue and Boothferry Road have been amended to read: "We know we aren't perfect, but at least we aren't Leeds."
The slogan, thought to be the work of an as yet unidentified trickster, has gained a mixed response after photos were shared online.
One Hull resident called it "a bit of fun with no harm intended".
Another East Yorkshire resident said visitors didn't need to be welcomed with "snide remarks" about a city in another county.
Responding to BBC Look North presenter Peter Levy on Twitter, Hull City Council said: "We didn't include this line on the sign, it has been added by someone afterwards, so we suspect it's a bit of mischievous fun."
