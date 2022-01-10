Grimsby East Marsh ward plagued by fly-tipping
- Published
An increase in fly-tipping in an area of Grimsby has prompted calls for more to be done to tackle offending.
Councillor Steve Beasant, from North East Lincolnshire Council, said the rise in the East Marsh area had worsened since the start of pandemic.
But he said there had also been a spike over the Christmas period.
Mr Beasant said as well as household waste, large items including mattresses and fridge freezers had been dumped in the streets.
The local councillor praised the efforts of council waste teams and the majority of local residents, some of whom he said had hired skips at their own expense in a bid to clean up the streets.
However, he said it was unfair to leave them to deal with the mess left by others.
"People don't want to be looking out the window and seeing fly-tipping every single day.
"They want it resolved," he said.
Mr Beasant, who is a Liberal Democrat councillor, said not enough action was being taken against the perpetrators, adding that CCTV would help, along with tough financial penalties.
Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer communities at the Conservative-led authority, said the council investigated all reports, and anyone caught risked a £400 fine.
However, he said: "We need strong evidence such as witness statements that will stand up in court to investigate fly-tipping offences."
"We receive more reports of fly-tipping in the East Marsh than any other ward," he said, adding that the council was looking at new ways to educate people about their responsibilities and "take action against those who choose to mess up the streets".