Hull community rallies round to help man after scooter theft
- Published
Residents in Hull have rallied round to help a 78-year-old man after his mobility scooter was stolen.
Bill Green's scooter was stolen from Douglas Road on Wednesday evening and later found dumped in a hedge and severely damaged in Holderness Road.
A fundraiser set up to replace the vehicle has exceeded its £1,000 target.
Humberside Police said it was investigating the theft and has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Mr Green said the response from the community had been fantastic.
He said one lady, who "didn't know me from Adam", had also loaned him a scooter until he gets a replacement.
"I did not believe people cared the way they do and I'd like to say a massive thank you," he said.
Talking about the theft, Mr Green said the most upsetting part was to see the scooter, which was bought for him by his family, "trashed".
"My kids worked hard to get me that scooter," he said.
"They [the thieves] must have known that scooter belongs to somebody who can't physically walk about," he said, adding that to then "smash it up was pure vandalism".
His daughter-in-law, Amy, said the mobility scooter had been a life-line for Mr Green.
"He's been a window cleaner all his life and he is an outdoor person, so getting this gave him a new lease of life," she said.
She added that those responsible should be ashamed.
"If they were my kids I would be heartbroken," she added.
