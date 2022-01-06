BBC News

Cleethorpes coastguard night search saves man from marsh

Image source, Cleethorpes Coatguard
Image caption,
The 57-year-old had been on the beach for almost 12 hours, rescuers said

A man who became stranded on marshland for hours in sub-zero temperatures is being treated for extreme hypothermia.

The 57-year-old was found on Wednesday morning after a dog walker heard his cries for help off the coast of Cleethorpes.

He had become stuck before sunset on Tuesday and told HM Coastguard he thought he was going to die.

The man told his rescuers he had tried to set fire to his jacket in a bid to keep warm.

Cleethorpes coastguard said the man was lucky to be alive as the dog walker, who was out near the town's leisure centre, was unsure if he had heard a call for help, due to a strong off-shore wind.

Rescue teams searched for an hour and half before the disorientated man was found 300 metres offshore in "extremely dangerous" conditions, with a wind chill factor of -3C.

Image source, Cleethorpes Coastguard
Image caption,
The rescuers were on what could have been their final search when the man was found

The area was difficult to search on foot, especially at night and due to recent high tides a lot of the creeks were full of water and impassable without wearing dry suits, the coastguard said.

Police officers took the man to hospital as the ambulance service was "extremely busy".

