Christopher Lings: Ex-PC faces misconduct hearing over 'unwanted touching'
A former police officer who allegedly subjected two female colleagues to "unwanted touching" is facing a misconduct hearing.
PC Christopher Lings, of Humberside Police, is accused of pushing one of the women on to a hotel bed and lying on top of her after a Christmas party.
It is also alleged that he pushed the second woman on to a bed at her house, lay on top of her and kissed her.
A hearing on 18 January will decide if this amounts to gross misconduct.
Humberside Police say the first incident happened when PC Lings and his colleague were in a hotel bedroom in Lincoln on 20 December 2019.
The second incident happened on 16 March 2020 when he was at the home of another female colleague.
It is alleged he made comments that were "personal, derogatory and of a sexual nature" before pushing her on to the bed and subjecting her to unwanted touching.
