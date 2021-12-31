Concern over rise in northern Lincolnshire Covid cases
A huge surge in Covid cases could put hospitals, police and council services under threat, a health expert has warned.
Tessa Lindfield, North Lincolnshire's public health director said the Omicron variant risks forcing large numbers of essential workers to stay at home.
She urged people to get the vaccination and the booster jab.
More than 90% of the area's cases are now thought to be from the new strain, up from 30% at the start of the month.
"Although the Omicron variant appears to be milder, the greater risk is what happens with a lot of cases in a short space of time," said Ms Lindfield.
"We could see lots of people off work, including the staff in our hospitals, the people who deal with crime and who run our everyday public services. This includes people who have tested positive themselves or are looking after others who are ill.
"It is a different sort of harm to the deaths we saw in previous waves, but is still serious."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, North Lincolnshire's Covid rate now stands at 744 per 100,000 residents - more than 50% higher than a week ago.
There are 30 patients with coronavirus in Scunthorpe General Hospital, as fewer infected people become seriously ill.
In neighbouring North East Lincolnshire there has been a 100% increase in infection rates over the last week according to the council's acting public health director Geoff Barnes.
The Covid infection rate is now 835 cases per 100,000 residents.
"Almost all age groups except children have seen significant increases, with young adults in particular seeing the biggest increases overall," said Mr Barnes.
"Of greatest concern however is the increased case rates in people between the age of 60 and 79 which have increased from less than 100 two weeks ago to more than 300 currently.
He urged people to take additional measures to stop the spread over New Year.
